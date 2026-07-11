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Home / India / SC raps Maharashtra Govt for opposing bail pleas of accused without ensuring timely completion of trials

SC raps Maharashtra Govt for opposing bail pleas of accused without ensuring timely completion of trials

A Bench led by Justice Amanullah directed the matter to be listed with a similar case from Punjab on July 24 when it will consider issuing comprehensive, pan-India directions on this issue

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court has rapped the Maharashtra Government for opposing bail pleas of accused persons without addressing the issue of systemic delays in criminal trials.

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A Bench of Justice A Amanullah and Justice Sheel Nagu warned the Maharashtra Government of “exposing” it in public if it did not ensure timely completion of trials.

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”Every day, we get cases of this nature from Maharashtra. You oppose bail tooth and nail, but do not take steps to expedite the trial. When we examine the case, the evidence is weak. We will expose you (the state) in public,” the Bench said.

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The Bench was hearing the bail plea of one Kelvin Chindozie Okoro—a foreign national – who has been languishing in jail since May 2020 under the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act.

“The State opposes the prayer for bail of the accused tooth and nail, but when it comes to discharging its obligation by conducting a trial without undue delay, it is found totally lacking,” it said.

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The Bench declined to grant bail on merits even as it took serious note of the fact that only two out of forty-five prosecution witnesses had been examined in more than four years.

Expressing deep concern over the violation of personal liberty due to inordinate delay in trial, the top court directed the Maharashtra Government to file a comprehensive affidavit by July 24 outlining a clear policy framework to prevent institutional lapses.

“In the said affidavit, the State will come up with a specific policy of how it proposes to deal with the situation so that the accused is not deprived of his liberty for reasons beyond his control and only because of the lapse of the prosecution,” the Bench said in its order.

In a similar case from Punjab, it had issued notice to the state and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the police. The Bench directed the matter to be listed with the case from Punjab on July 24 when it will consider issuing comprehensive, pan-India directions on this issue.

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