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Home / India / SC raps Rajpal Yadav for failing to shell out money in cheque-bounce cases

SC raps Rajpal Yadav for failing to shell out money in cheque-bounce cases

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Bench ordered Yadav to make the payment by Tuesday and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday as the first case of the day.
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Piqued over actor Rajpal Yadav’s failure to honour his undertaking to deposit money towards the dues of a private firm in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases, the Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on him, saying his place was in jail.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana had on September 15 given the last opportunity of two weeks to Yadav to present a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount to a private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the top court’s Registry. The Bench was angered by the fact that despite the expiry of the two-week period, no payment had been made.

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The Bench ordered Yadav to make the payment by Tuesday and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday as the first case of the day. The Bench said it could dismiss Yadav’s appeal but was reluctant to do so as it could jeopardise the complainant's chances of recovering the money.

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Upholding Yadav’s conviction in cheque-bounce cases, the Delhi HC had sentenced him to 3-month imprisonment.

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