SC refuses to entertain DMK’s plea to restrain Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, other TVK leaders from commenting on Karur stampede

Noting that courts can’t be turned into political fora, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the DMK's plea seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and other TVK Ministers from making public comments regarding the Karur stampede case.

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"You want the Chief Minister's visit to be regulated by the Supreme Court and fix his itinerary?... You want us to impose an injunction on (his) speech?... The Chief Minister (Vijay) is not an accused in the FIRs registered... Today, to make this court a political forum...how is that possible?" questioned a Bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe.

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“You counter their (TVK leaders’) speech with your speech. How can a political rival implead themselves in a matter where the Supreme Court has transferred the matter to the CBI?" Justice Viswanathan asked senior counsel Ranjit Kumar, representing DMK Secretary RS Bharati.

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“This has implications which perhaps have not been thought through even at your end," the Bench told Kumar, who said the accused persons were trying to build a particular kind of narrative.

As the Bench was not inclined to entertaining the plea, the DMK chose to withdraw the plea.

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"Heard Mr Ranjith Kumar for applicant (DMK). He seeks to withdraw this application to pursue such other remedies as may be applicable to the applicant. Dismissed as withdrawn on the above terms," the Bench ordered.

The Supreme Court had on Monday agreed to take up on July 7 the DMK’s petition accusing Tamil Nadu ministers and TVK leaders of "actively influencing" witnesses in the CBI probe into last year's Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

The DMK had moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a direction to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused TVK leaders from making public statements or levelling "false accusations" in connection with the Karur stamped and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe.

The plea came days before Chief Minister Vijay’s scheduled visit to Karur on July 10 to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims.

Maintaining that it had no objection to welfare measures for the victims’ families, the DMK highlighted that these families were material witnesses in the ongoing case being probed by the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi.

Filed by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, the plea sought to be made a party in a pending case.

Bharathi submitted that several persons initially charge-sheeted in the case were now ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet following the 2026 Assembly elections.

Referring to a public statement allegedly made by Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, the plea pointed out that the minister allegedly said there was "a score to settle" over the Karur incident. Arjuna alleged that the previous DMK government had "killed" Karur people through the police.

Bharathi has sought directions against Chief Minister Vijay and TVK ministers, including Arjuna, Bussy Anand and CT Nirmal Kumar.

He urged the top court to restrain them, and others connected with the case, from making public statements on the merits of the pending investigation into the Karur stampede. Bharathi also demanded safeguards before the state government distributed benefits, government orders or compassionate appointments to the families of those who died or were injured during the stampede.