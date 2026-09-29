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Home / India / SC refuses to entertain PIL for Central law, guidelines to curb ragging in schools

SC refuses to entertain PIL for Central law, guidelines to curb ragging in schools

The plea has named the Centre, all states and Union Territories, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations as parties

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the top court has already passed a judgement on the issues raised in the PIL. Tribune file
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a Central law and uniform guidelines to deal with bullying and ragging in schools and pre-university educational institutions across the country.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the top court has already passed a judgement on the issues raised in the PIL.

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For implementation of the directives, a fresh petition cannot be entertained, it said.

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However, the Bench allowed the counsel for petitioner Yadavi Aditya Rasiwasiya to give a representation to the authorities concerned.

The plea has named the Centre, all states and Union Territories, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations as parties.

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"Issue a writ, order or direction in the nature of mandamus whereby directing Respondent Nos 1 and 2 (Central ministries) herein to frame and implement an appropriate Central legislation vis-a-vis the menace of bullying/ragging in schools/pre-university educational institutions," the plea said.

The plea also sought directions for framing supplementary guidelines to the proposed Central legislation, which would be mandatorily implemented by schools and pre-university institutions to ensure that complaints related to bullying and ragging are effectively considered and disposed of.

The petitioner sought the compulsory introduction of a subject dealing with the evils of bullying and ragging in the curriculum.

The plea also sought a direction to ensure that such a subject forms part of the curriculum followed by all Central and state education boards.

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