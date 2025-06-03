DT
Home / India / SC refuses to entertain plea over Assam deportation

SC refuses to entertain plea over Assam deportation

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that the Assam government has reportedly launched a “sweeping” drive to detain and deport persons suspected to be foreigners without nationality verification or exhaustion of legal remedies. A...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that the Assam government has reportedly launched a “sweeping” drive to detain and deport persons suspected to be foreigners without nationality verification or exhaustion of legal remedies.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma told the petitioner to approach the Gauhati High Court in the matter. “Why are you not going to the Gauhati High Court?” the bench asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared for petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union.

Hegde said the plea was based on an order passed by the apex court earlier. “Please go to the Gauhati High Court,” the Bench observed.

Hegde said the petitioner would withdraw the plea to take appropriate recourse before the high court.The Bench allowed him to withdraw the plea.

