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Home / India / SC refuses to interfere with interim bail granted to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate

SC refuses to interfere with interim bail granted to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate

Milan Pradhan gets bail till October 20 to campaign and take part in counting of votes

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Congress candidate for Nandigram Assembly by-election, Milan Pradhan, speaks to the media after getting an interim bail, in Haldia. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order granting interim bail to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate, Milan Pradhan, for electioneering.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, granted the West Bengal government represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to raise its contentions before the high court if Pradhan seeks extension of grant of interim bail in criminal cases pending against him.

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On September 30, the top court had agreed to hear the West Bengal government's plea challenging the interim bail granted to Pradhan in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.

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It noted that the high court had granted the interim bail till October 20 for a limited purpose of allowing him to campaign and take part in the counting of votes.

The bypoll to Nandigram Assembly constituency took place on October 6.

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