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Home / India / SC refuses to relax bail conditions of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad

SC refuses to relax bail conditions of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad

Shadab Ahmad’s plea dismissed as withdrawn, with liberty to approach trial court for permission to leave Delhi for law classes

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:49 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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A Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to modify the bail conditions imposed on Ahmad that required him not to leave the national capital during the trial in the case. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to relax bail conditions of the 2020 Delhi riots case accused Shadab Ahmad to allow him to attend law classes at a law college in Ghaziabad.

A Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to modify the bail conditions imposed on Ahmad that required him not to leave the national capital during the trial in the case.

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His counsel submitted that Ahmad was on the path of “reformation”.

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However, Justice Kumar told Ahmad's counsel, “This we will not modify...We know why you joined that law college, leaving out all the law colleges inside Delhi.”

The plea was dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to the accused to approach the trial court for the relief.

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The February 2020 Delhi riots during the visit of the then US President Donald Trump claimed 53 lives and left more than 700 injured. The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police alleged that Shadab Ahmad was an active member of the Delhi Protest Support Group network and allegedly worked in concert with other core conspirators to escalate protests into disruptive chakka jam and thereafter into violent riots, particularly at Chand Bagh.

The Supreme Court had on January 5 dismissed bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case but ordered the release of five other accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Md Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed, citing “hierarchy of participation”.

The top court had imposed 11 bail conditions on them and made it clear that any misuse of liberty would attract bail cancellation.

Ahmad had sought modification of a bail condition, which prohibits him from leaving the national capital territory without prior permission of the trial court. He also wanted modification of the bail condition which mandated him to mark his attendance at the Crime Branch police station of Delhi police twice a week.

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