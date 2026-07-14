SC refuses to stay CBSE’s three-language policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Central Board of Secondary Education’s three-language policy that required Class IX students to study three languages, including two native Indian languages, from 2026-27 academic year commencing on July 1.

Advertisement

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, asked the Centre, the NCERT and the CBSE to respond to two fresh petitions challenging the Board's three-language policy and deferred the hearing to next week.

Advertisement

The top court had on May 27 issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT on a PIL filed by Yashica Bhandari Jain and others challenging the CBSE’s three-language, asking them to file “comprehensive” replies on the issue.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT have strongly defended in the Supreme Court the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's three-language framework, asserting it’s essential for promoting "multilingualism and national integration".

In separate affidavits filed in the top court, the Union Ministry of Education, the CBSE and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) sought dismissal of petitions challenging three-language policy.

Advertisement

The petitioners have sought quashing of the May 15 CBSE circular on three-language policy and restoration of the position declared in the Board’s April 9 notification deferring compulsory implementation of the three-language for Class IX until 2029-30. They have demanded an interim protection against enforcement of the revised policy for existing students.

On behalf of one of the petitioners, senior counsel Anand Grover contended that the circulars lacked statutory backing and that only the NCERT had the authority to frame such norms and not the CBSE.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Divan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan questioned the rationale behind treating English as a "non-native" language and flagged practical difficulties faced by students already studying foreign languages.

In its May 15 circular, the CBSE made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class IX students beginning July 1. The decision is in tune with the National Education Policy 2020 which emphasises multilingualism and the “three-language formula”, encouraging students to learn multiple languages, including at least two Indian languages, with flexibility left to states and schools to choose the languages, it said.

CBSE students typically studied two languages -- English and Hindi or a regional language up to Class X. However, the May 15 circular requires students beginning Class 9 to study an additional language, increasing the number of languages studied at the secondary level.

However, terming it an arbitrary decision, the petitioners submitted that schools, students and parents had planned their academic year relying on that representation, and that the sudden change with barely weeks before implementation has caused widespread uncertainty and disruption.