SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL seeking CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT probe into Ram Temple fund embezzlement

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently take up a petition seeking registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into it by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

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“Heavens are not going to fall if the petition is heard after the court resumes regular functioning after the summer break,” a Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh told the petitioners.

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“What’s the urgency?” asked the Bench which also included Justice Sheel Nagu.

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The controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Ayodhya Ram Temple reached the Supreme Court on June 22 with advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav filing a petition seeking registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into it by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT.

The petitioners wanted the SIT to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported “illegalities” concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh Government set up a three-member SIT at the request of the temple trust to look into allegations of financial irregularities and misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The SIT comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 23, following which an FIR has been registered and eight accused have been arrested.

However, the petitioners sought the top court’s intervention to maintain public confidence in the administration and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya,” they submitted.

The reports of missing funds and other alleged irregularities should be independently verified through a professional investigation conducted by a single agency equipped with the expertise, resources and institutional framework required for complex financial and criminal probes.

“Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialized credentials in criminal investigation,” they said, adding the went beyond the possible commission of cognisable offences and directly impacted the faith, sentiments and trust of countless devotees and members of the public.