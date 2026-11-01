SC registers contempt plea over Kerala Congress post targeting CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court has registered a petition based on a complaint seeking contempt proceedings against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

According to the apex court's website, a complaint addressed to the CJI by advocate Vineet Jindal on October 13 was registered as a writ petition on October 30.

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The complaint also sought directions to the authorities to ascertain whether a political demonstration and slogan-shouting held on the Supreme Court premises on the evening of October 12, 2026, involving Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders, took place without authorisation or caused any obstruction to the movement of advocates, litigants, judicial officers or court staff.

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A post against the CJI from the official Congress Keralam 'X' account went viral on October 12, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted. The party subsequently removed the person responsible.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official 'X' account had been removed from the charge.

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Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership.

He clarified that the Congress party had no disagreement with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary.