DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SC registers contempt plea over Kerala Congress post targeting CJI Surya Kant

SC registers contempt plea over Kerala Congress post targeting CJI Surya Kant

A post against the CJI from the official Congress Keralam 'X' account went viral on October 12, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Supreme Court
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has registered a petition based on a complaint seeking contempt proceedings against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

According to the apex court's website, a complaint addressed to the CJI by advocate Vineet Jindal on October 13 was registered as a writ petition on October 30.

Advertisement

The complaint also sought directions to the authorities to ascertain whether a political demonstration and slogan-shouting held on the Supreme Court premises on the evening of October 12, 2026, involving Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders, took place without authorisation or caused any obstruction to the movement of advocates, litigants, judicial officers or court staff.

Advertisement

A post against the CJI from the official Congress Keralam 'X' account went viral on October 12, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted. The party subsequently removed the person responsible.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official 'X' account had been removed from the charge.

Advertisement

Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership.

He clarified that the Congress party had no disagreement with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts