SC registry flags over 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi’s petition seeking suspension of SIR

The Supreme Court registry has flagged more than 10 defects in a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday over alleged deletion of 13 crore voters and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The top court’s registry has asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the ID card of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the co-petitioners in the case, sources said, adding there were certain illegible or missing pages in the petition.

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The registry has also pointed out a shortfall of over Rs 200 in court fee.

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Generally, a petition is not listed for hearing in the Supreme Court unless defects pointed out by the registry are cured.

Demanding suspension of SIR of electoral rolls across all states, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other opposition leaders on Monday moved the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale irregularities and deletion of 13 crore voters during the SIR exercise.

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The petition urged the top court to set up a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and other persons of eminence to audit SIR deletions and access to electoral-roll databases, and to review EVM processes against global best practices.

No deletion of voters’ names should be done without notice and hearing and eligible persons in Punjab and other poll-bound states should be allowed to seek inclusion till the last date, the petition demanded.

It urged the top court to examine if decisions taken by the poll panel complied with Article 324, Section 18 of the 2023 CEC Act and the 1995 TN Seshan ruling and quash any decision taken without lawful authority.

The petitioners also sought production of the Election Commission’s files, minutes, notings and objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi on disputed SIR decisions, along with ECINET and ERONET access logs as also the complete file recording the June 24, 2025 decision to launch nationwide SIR.

Other prayers in the petition included action against those responsible for breaches, including under Section 32 of the RP Act, 1950; direction that every SIR decision be taken and minuted as per Section 18 till the case was decided; online Form 6 to conform to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 unless the Rules were amended; and booth-wise publication of deleted names with reasons and gender and age breakdown, plus a functional restoration mechanism.

The Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been made parties in the case.

The other petitioners from INDIA block are: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI leader D Raja, JMM MP Mahua Majhi, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer.

The petition was filed a day after CJI Surya Kant declined to meet Rahul and Kharge for a discussion on issues relating to SIR and ‘vote chori’ allegations against CEC Kumar on the ground that such a meeting would be inappropriate as the issues sought to be raised with him were pending before the Supreme Court for adjudication.