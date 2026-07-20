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Home / India / SC rejects Centre's plea against HC order quashing consular, passport and visa services outsourcing tenders

SC rejects Centre's plea against HC order quashing consular, passport and visa services outsourcing tenders

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Centre's petition challenging the Delhi High Court order quashing the tender process for outsourcing consular, passport and visa (CPV) services at Indian missions in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore and Canberra.

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“In our considered opinion, no interference in the impugned judgment of the High Court is called for,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, dismissing the Centre’s petition.

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The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana , however, allowed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) to make temporary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services while a fresh tender process was completed.

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The Bench asked the Centre to implement the high court’s directions in three months and issued directions to ensure that CPV services were not disrupted in the interregnum.

The Centre shall be at liberty to evolve any other mechanism for the purpose of providing services in any of its Missions in a manner deemed appropriate till fresh allocation of work is done in accordance with high court’s directions, it said.

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While quashing the tender process, the Delhi High Court had on July 15 held that the technical evaluation carried out by the bidders was arbitrary, opaque and went against the principles of fairness and transparency.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that after the high court’s order, “We (Indian missions in these countries) don’t have manpower. Only emergency services are being tackled, like renewal or passport, giving of visa etc.”

Justice Bagchi pointed out “that was taken into consideration when the high court said that the earlier arrangement shall continue.”

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