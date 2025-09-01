SC rejects PIL against nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a PIL which has challenged the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20), alleging millions of motorists were forced to use the fuel not designed for their vehicles.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran did not agree to the contentions raised in the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra who sought directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure availability of ethanol-free petrol at all fuel stations.

The Centre opposed the plea and claimed E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to mandatorily label ethanol content on all petrol pumps and dispensing units, making it clearly visible to consumers, and also to ensure that consumers were informed about ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing.

The plea said the authorities were directed to conduct a "nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss due to ethanol blended fuel to the extent of 20 percent usage in non-compliant vehicles".

Millions of motorists were being left helpless at the pumps and were forced to buy fuel that many of their vehicles cannot handle, it added.

Cars and two-wheelers manufactured before 2023, and even some newer BS-VI models, the plea claimed, are not compatible with such high ethanol blends.