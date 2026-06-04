SC releases draft regulations on use of AI in courts, seeks suggestions

The Supreme Court has released draft 'Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in courts' containing a list of permissible and forbidden usage, stating "no judicial outcome shall be reached through Algorithmic Decision-Making alone."

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In a move to modernise the legal landscape while safeguarding judicial integrity, the top court has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public by June 20.

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The Artificial Intelligence Committee of the Supreme Court provides for allowing AI tools in "case management (including identification of defects in new filings), cause list preparation, hearing scheduling and docket prioritisation".

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The draft regulations for the use of AI in courts "shall apply to the use, deployment, or integration of AI in any judicial, adjudicatory or administrative function of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts, and all Courts including the Tribunals and statutory Commissions performing adjudicatory functions, within the territory of India", the top court stated.

"These regulations aim to govern the use of AI, grounded in the principles of human primacy, transparency, accountability, data protection, and judicial independence, while establishing an institutional framework for responsible AI adoption across India's judicial system," it said.

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Seven medical colleges not paying stipends to in terns, resident doctors: NMC tells SC

Seven out of 756 medical colleges in the country have not been paying stipends to interns, junior residents or senior residents and show-cause notices have been issued to them, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has told the Supreme Court.

The NMC counsel told a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale that there was no dispute regarding stipend payments from 573 colleges, while 176 medical colleges were established recently, the NMC said.

The NMC has already issued show-cause notices to the seven colleges for levying penalties and on receipt of reply, further steps will be taken by them.

The Bench appointed advocate Charu Mathur as a nodal counsel and directed advocates appearing for the parties to furnish synopsis, charts and pleadings to her and posted the petition filed by medical graduate Abhishek Yadav and others regarding payment of stipends to medical students for hearing on August 24.