SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 5

After 16 days of marathon arguments, a five-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Bench, which also included Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, will decide if the changes made on August 5 and 6, 2019, which ended the special status of the erstwhile state, were constitutionally valid or not.

Lone swears by constitution A day after the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan that he allegedly raised in the J&K Assembly in 2018 kicked up a massive row during the hearing on abrogation of Article 370, National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court swearing allegiance to the Constitution and accepting the country’s sovereignty unconditionally.

At the close of arguments, the Bench said if any party to the case wanted to file a brief written submission/note, it could do it in the next three days. On the concluding day, the Bench on Tuesday heard rejoinder arguments from senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Zaffar Shah, Dushyant Dave, Gopal Sankaranarayan and others.

The petitioners have mainly challenged the abrogation of Article 370 on the ground that it was a political decision, which lacked constitutional backing as the procedure provided for in the Constitution, particularly the requirement of recommendation of the J&K Assembly, for abrogation of the provision was not followed. As the J&K Assembly ceased to exist in 1957, Article 370 became permanent, Sibal argued.

On behalf of the Centre and some interveners, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and others defended the abrogation of Article 370, terming it a historic move that demolished the barriers in constitutional and emotional integration of J&K with the rest of India.

The arguments were centred around the Instrument of Accession (IoA), Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly, Article 370, Article 367, Article 368, the Centre’s August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories, imposition of Governor’s rule on June 20, 2018, followed by imposition of President’s rule in the erstwhile state on December 19, 2018, and its extension on July 3, 2019.

