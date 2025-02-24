SC says preliminary inquiry not must in every corruption case, restores FIR against official

The Supreme Court has said conducting a preliminary inquiry is not mandatory in every case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and it is not a vested right of the accused.

The court has said while a preliminary inquiry is desirable in certain categories of cases, including those lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, it is not a mandatory pre-requisite for the registration of a criminal case.

The ruling came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government, challenging the high court's decision to quash an FIR against a public servant accused of corruption.

The court emphasised that if a source report provides reasonable grounds for a cognisable offence, a preliminary inquiry can be bypassed

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sandeep Mehta has said the purpose of a preliminary inquiry is not to verify the veracity of the information received, but merely to ascertain whether the said information revealed the commission of a cognisable offence.

“The preliminary inquiry is not mandatory in every case under the PC Act,” the Bench said in its verdict delivered on February 17.

“If a superior officer is in seisin of a source information report, which is both detailed and well-reasoned and such that any reasonable person would be of the view that it prima facie discloses the commission of a cognisable offence, the preliminary inquiry may be avoided,” it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government, challenging a March 2024 judgment of the state high court.

The high court had quashed an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Lokayukta police station against a public servant for alleged offences under the PC Act.

The public servant was accused of acquiring assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The apex court dealt with the issue of whether a preliminary inquiry was mandatory before directing registration of an FIR under the PC Act in the facts of the case or whether the source information report could be treated as a substitute for the preliminary inquiry.

Referring to previous apex court judgments, the bench said, “Applying these principles to the case at hand, it is perspicuous that conducting a preliminary inquiry is not sine qua non for registering a case against a public servant who is accused of corruption.” “While a preliminary inquiry is desirable in certain categories of cases, including those under the PC Act, it is neither a vested right of the accused nor a mandatory pre-requisite for the registration of a criminal case,” it said.