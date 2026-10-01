SC seeks Bengal govt response on Mahua Moitra’s plea over circuit house eviction

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the West Bengal government and others to file responses on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's plea which alleged that district administration officials in Nadia had evicted her from a circuit house even thought she was allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government and the Centre, said he would file responses on the plea.

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The Bench said that responses be filed within a week and the petitioner may file rejoinder within one week thereafter. It said the matter would come up for hearing after that.

On the night of August 14, Moitra claimed in a social media post that a large crowd had gathered outside the circuit house, raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" after she refused to leave the premises.

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She wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention in the Nadia district administration's alleged attempt to force her to vacate a circuit house after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The Krishnanagar MP had also threatened to move court over the alleged harassment.

Moitra, who had moved into the circuit house in Krishnanagar for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, asserted that she was entitled to stay there as an MP but was pressured by district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.