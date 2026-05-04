icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking filling of vacancies in Armed Forces Tribunal

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking filling of vacancies in Armed Forces Tribunal

Plea sought a direction to Centre to complete process of selection and fill vacancies in AFT in a time-bound manner so as to comply with Section 5 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 PM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Taking note of vacancies in the Armed Forces Tribunal, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking to complete the process of selection and fill the vacant posts in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

While agreeing to hear the petition, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist it in the matter.

Advertisement

The Bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner -- Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association (Regional Bench) -- to hand over a copy of the petition to the office of the Attorney General.

Advertisement

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The advocate appearing for the petitioner said out of the 11 Benches of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), only three would be functional by the end of the year if the vacancies were not filled.

Advertisement

The plea sought a direction to the Centre to complete the process of selection and fill the vacancies in the AFT in a time-bound manner so as to comply with Section 5 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007.

Section 5 of the Act deals with the composition of the tribunal and its Benches.

The petition has also sought a direction that the present judicial and administrative members of the tribunal shall continue to remain in office, subject to their consent for continuance, till such time the necessary appointments are made.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts