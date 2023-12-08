SC seeks data on B'deshis given citizenship in Assam

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 7

The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to furnish data on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the state government to provide the data to the Centre for filing an affidavit before it by December 11. On the third day of hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, the Bench — which also included Justice Surya Kant, Surya Kant MM Sundresh, Surya Kant JB Pardiwala and Surya Kant Manoj Misra — sought to know the steps taken to deal with illegal immigration into India, particularly the Northeast.

“How many persons have been detected to be foreigners under the Foreigners Tribunals Order 1964 with reference to the above period?” the Bench asked, posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The Bench also asked the Centre to explain why it singled out Assam and excluded West Bengal from grant of citizenship under Section 6A of the Citizenship Act when the latter shares a much larger border with Bangladesh.

“Why did you single out Assam when West Bengal shares a much larger border with Bangladesh? We want to know why Bengal was excluded from the grant of citizenship,” the Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

