The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Haryana government, its DGP and others on a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a four-year-old girl in Gurugram.

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also asked the police commissioner of Gurugram and the investigating officer (IO) to appear before it on March 25 with the entire records of the case.

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It further asked the district judge of Gurugram to take the magistrate's response for the alleged insensitive handling of the case.

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On March 20, the top court had agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of the 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.

The court had taken note of an urgent mention by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

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The senior advocate told the court that police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident.

"There is no arrest made. The site has not been secured. No CCTV (footage) taken. Household maids are involved," Rohatgi had submitted.

The CJI initially asked the petitioners to move the high court.

However, the senior lawyer said the high court concerned will be in Chandigarh, while the victim's father is employed in Gurugram, arguing that a "message should go from the highest court of the country" in this "horrific case".