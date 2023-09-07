Supreme Court seeks report in UP child slapping case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

The Supreme Court today asked the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to file a report on the status of investigation in the case against a teacher shown in a viral video allegedly asking other students to slap a Muslim student two weeks ago.

A Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka also directed the SP to report about the steps taken to protect the victim. While issuing notice on a PIL filed by activist Tushar Gandhi seeking proper investigation into the case, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 25.

On behalf of Tushar Gandhi, Shadan Farasat submitted that guidelines should be issued regarding preventive and remedial measures within the school systems to check violence against children, including those from religious minorities.

The petitioner submitted that the teacher, who was later identified as Tripta Tyagi, was seen in the video telling the children to hit their classmate “hard”. Following the incident, an FIR was registered last month against the teacher under Section 323 (punishment for causing voluntary hurt); Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.

Ever since the FIR has been filed, there has been a mounting pressure on the child’s family to strike a “compromise” and get the FIR against the teacher expunged, the petitioner alleged.

#Supreme Court