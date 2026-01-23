SC seeks status reports from CBI, ED on PIL alleging banking fraud by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

The Supreme Court on Friday issued fresh notices to industrialist Anil Ambani and Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud involving the group and its associate entities.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant directed CBI and ED to file status reports in sealed covers in 10 days on the progress of their respective probe into the alleged fraud.

On November 18, 2025, the top court had issued notices to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani, and ADAG on a PIL filed by former Union Power Secretary EAS Sarma. Noting that Ambani and ADAG had not responded yet, the apex court said this would be their final opportunity to respond to the petition.

Directing the Bombay High Court Registrar General to ensure proper service of notice on Ambani and ADAG and to file a compliance report, the top court posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.

Petitioner Sarma alleged that ADAG entities were involved in fraudulent diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements, and systemic collusion with institutional actors.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan said the alleged fraud was “probably the largest corporate fraud in India’s history”. He claimed that it had been underway since 2007-08, though an FIR by CBI was registered only in 2025.

Bhushan criticised the probe agencies for failing to probe the alleged involvement of bank officials, asserting, “We want a status report from ED and CBI on what they are investigating. Clearly, they are not probing the collusion by the banks.”

He requested the court to direct both agencies to file detailed reports on their investigation into the roles of banks and their officials in facilitating the alleged financial misconduct.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta — appearing for CBI and ED —to ensure submission of status reports in a sealed cover within ten days. The bench also fixed the next hearing for the matter after that period.

The petitioner highlighted alleged financial irregularities across multiple ADAG entities, accusing them of large-scale diversion of public funds with regulatory failure. According to the petition, the scope of CBI’s FIR and ED’s ongoing proceedings cover only a fraction of the overall fraud.