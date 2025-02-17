SC: Senior’s admonition at workplace not offence

Holding that senior’s admonition at the workplace does not amount to an “intentional insult” requiring criminal proceedings, the Supreme Court has said that allowing criminal charges to be pressed against individuals may lead to disastrous consequences, crippling the entire disciplinary atmosphere in the workplace.

Mere abuse, discourtesy, rudeness or insolence do not amount to an intentional insult within the meaning of Section 504 of the IPC, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Mehta said in its February 10 judgment.