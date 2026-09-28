SC sets 4-month deadline for Election Commission to decide TMC name-symbol dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday set a four-month deadline for the Election Commission to decide the dispute between the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress over the party’s name and “flowers and grass” election symbol.

Asking the rival TMC factions to complete their filing of affidavits and counter affidavits before the Election Commission in four weeks, a Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana directed the poll panel to decide the issue in three months thereafter.

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The top court turned down a request made on behalf of the Election Commission by senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu for six months to decide the dispute.

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“Three-month is good enough… If some extreme exigency arises, come before us,” the Bench told Naidu.

The direction came after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Bandhopadhyay, representing the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, submitted that they filed their responses in July itself but the other side was yet to file their affidavit.

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The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction was represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and NK Kaul.

On September 21, the Bench had agreed to urgently list for hearing former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress’ name and party’s symbol following a dispute between two rival factions of the party.

Earlier, the EC had issued an interim order barring both the groups from using the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and symbol. It said the matter required substantive determination under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

The poll panel had allotted separate names and symbols to the two TMC factions and reserved the TMCs symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

On September 18, Banerjee had attacked the EC over its decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress’ name and ‘Jora Ghash Phul’ symbol, likening the loss of the party’s identity to the pain of a mother losing her child and calling it a “black day” in the country’s democratic history.

Rejecting the interim arrangement, Banerjee had vowed to fight till the end to reclaim the party’s original identity and its ‘flowers-and-grass’ symbol politically, democratically and legally.

The poll panel allotted her faction the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar.

The rival faction led by Roy was allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

In June, 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly instead of the Mamata camp nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, and secured recognition from the Speaker, marking the party’s first split in its 28-year history.

Later, 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joined the little-known NCPI and wrote to Speaker Om Birla that they supported the BJP-led NDA as a “separate bloc”.

Assembly bypolls to Nandigram in East Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district are scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9.

The bypolls in West Bengal were necessitated as CM Suvendu Adhikari won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, and chose to vacate Nandigram, while AJUP leader Humayun Kabir won from both Naoda and Rejinagar, and decided to give up the Rejinagar seat.