SC sets up panel on occupational stress, workload & well-being of judicial officers

The Supreme Court on Saturday constituted a five-member standing committee to create a structured institutional mechanism to identify and address occupational stress, workload-related issues, and mental well-being concerns among judicial officers across India.

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, took the decision on World Mental Health Day, a Supreme Court official said, adding that Justice KV Viswanathan, a sitting judge of the top court, would chair the committee.

Advertisement

The four other members of the committee are Dr. Savita Malhotra, former Dean of PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry; Rajat Mitra, psychologist, director and co-founder of the Swanchetan Society for Mental Health; Mrinal Kanwar, Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record; and Aarti Singh, Registrar (J) at the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning.

Advertisement

“The objective is to move beyond isolated interventions and establish a sustained framework for promoting judicial well-being across the judicial system,” read a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

“The initiative acknowledges that the well-being of judges is not merely a matter of individual welfare but is closely connected with the efficiency, quality and sustainability of the administration of justice,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The committee is intended to serve as a continuing institutional mechanism to examine existing and emerging challenges to judicial well-being. It will identify areas requiring institutional intervention, facilitate coordination on welfare measures, develop guidance and periodically review initiatives undertaken to support judicial officers, the statement said.

The decision followed an empirical research study conducted by the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning, which highlighted occupational stress, heavy workloads, mental and physical exhaustion, staff shortages, infrastructural limitations, administrative responsibilities, transfers and work-life balance challenges faced by judicial officers serving in the district judiciary. The study also examined the availability of institutional support for these officers.

“By creating a dedicated mechanism for studying, addressing and periodically reviewing judicial well-being, the Supreme Court seeks to promote a healthier and more supportive working environment for judicial officers. The initiative reinforces a fundamental principle: the well-being of those entrusted with delivering justice is integral to the strength, effectiveness and long-term sustainability of the judicial system,” the statement read.