DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / SC slams parties offering to deposit bail amount, later calling it ‘onerous’

SC slams parties offering to deposit bail amount, later calling it ‘onerous’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:53 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday frowned upon the practice of parties voluntarily offering to deposit substantial amounts of money for bail but later seeking relaxation of “onerous” conditions imposed by higher courts.

Advertisement

“We strongly deprecate this practice. If the offer for monetary deposit had not been made at the outset, the high court may have considered the case on merits and may have granted or may not have granted relief to the petitioner,” a Vacation Bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said.

Noting that it was conscious of the rights of an individual under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Bench said it had to be equally conscious of the sanctity of the judicial process.

Advertisement

“There cannot be any dispute that excessive bail is no bail and onerous conditions ought not to be imposed while bail is granted,” the Bench said while dealing with a plea stemming from a Madras High Court order. The top court noted that onerous conditions would depend on the facts and circumstances of individual cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts