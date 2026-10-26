SC slams UP Police for ‘slipshod’ probe into murder case; orders state to pay Rs 6 lakh to man who spent 6 years in jail as undertrial

Deprecating Uttar Pradesh Police for a “slipshod” probe into a murder case, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the state to pay Rs 6 lakh as “reparation” to a man who spent six years in jail as an undertrial.

“It is unfortunate that despite no evidence against the petitioner herein, he was imprisoned for six years as an undertrial. Based on a slipshod investigation, a haphazard prosecution was carried out, which resulted, fortunately in the acquittal of the accused. We cannot but deprecate the manner in which the investigation was carried out and the prosecution conducted,” a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran said.

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“We, hence, direct the State to pay an amount of Rs.6,00,000/-; though paltry in comparison to the years spent in custody, within a period of one month to the petitioner herein. If the amount is not so paid within the time stipulated, it shall carry interest @18% per annum,” it ordered.

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Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Chandran said, “The State cannot shirk from its responsibility to protect its citizens, especially when a person arraigned in a criminal case is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“The investigation and prosecuting agencies exist not merely to, and by whatever means bring in a conviction. They should recognize themselves to be essential stakeholders in the justice delivery system, ensuring justice, not only to the victim, the de facto complainant and the injured but also to the accused,” Justice Chandran wrote.

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Describing accused Arun, alias Deepak, as a “victim of the system”, the top court said six years were erased from his life on the strength of a “concocted story” built on mere surmises and conjectures.

Deepak faced trial in a kidnapping-cum-murder case registered in 2019 at P.S. Achhnera, District Agra. He was neither named in the FIR nor did any witness mention his name in their statements to the police and the entire case hinged on circumstantial evidence.

Taking into consideration the fact that Deepak had been languishing in jail since November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court, during hearing on his bail plea, ordered the trial court on March 23, 2026, to expedite the trial. The trial court acquitted him for want of evidence.

“This is a classic case of how an investigation should not be proceeded with, resulting in the prosecution putting into jeopardy a person’s life and liberty,” the top court noted.

“Be that as it may, six years have been erased from the life of a man on the strength of a concocted story built on mere surmises and conjectures. Not even a rudimentary investigation was carried out. The investigating agency also took no steps to expedite the trial, at least against the present petitioner, even if one accused was absconding, especially when the other had expired,” it said.

“The State cannot shirk from its responsibility to protect its citizens, especially when a person arraigned in a criminal case is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The investigation and prosecuting agencies exist not merely to, and by whatever means bring in a conviction. They should recognize themselves to be essential stakeholders in the justice delivery system, ensuring justice, not only to the victim, the de facto complainant and the injured but also to the accused,” the Bench said.

“We come across such a travesty of justice in many matters, but in some, so blatant and shocking, as in this case, which requires reparation to the accused, who in turn is a victim of the system,” it said.

“The state police would do well to educate their officers in the process of investigation,” it said, directing a copy of the order to be sent to the Director General of Police and Home Secretary of the State of Uttar Pradesh.