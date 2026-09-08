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Home / India / SC stays appointment of teachers in schools, colleges sans RTE, NCTE, UGC qualifications

SC stays appointment of teachers in schools, colleges sans RTE, NCTE, UGC qualifications

‘Why are they appointing unqualified people? How are they dealing with the future of students?’ a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asks

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:56 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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‘Why are they appointing unqualified people? How are they dealing with the future of students?’ a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asks. Tribune file
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the appointment of teachers in schools and colleges unless they possessed the requisite qualifications prescribed under the Right to Education Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

"Why are they appointing unqualified people? How are they dealing with the future of students?" a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant asked.

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“As an interim measure, no teacher shall be appointed/observed in schools/colleges unless possessing requisite prescribed qualification under Right to Education Act/NCTE Act/UGC Act,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

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The Bench also issued notice to the government on a PIL challenging statutory schemes that provide for the provincialisation of teachers and employees of educational institutions under which states take over the financial liabilities such as salaries, pensions and gratuity of employees and teachers working in private or "venture" educational institutions.

The PIL has challenged the validity of such schemes to the extent they permitted teachers and other employees to enter substantive government service without undergoing a fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process.

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The petitioner contended that such a mechanism was unconstitutional and went against Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guaranteed the right to equality before law and equality of opportunity in public employment.

The top court directed the Assam government and its education departments not to appoint or absorb teachers in schools and colleges under the provincialisation scheme in the state.

The PIL has also sought a direction to the Assam government to undertake a comprehensive review of all persons provincialised under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions Provincialisation of Services) Act, 2011 and the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017 for the limited purpose of verifying whether they possess the qualifications prescribed under the applicable Parliamentary enactments and statutory regulations.

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