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Home / India / SC stays Delhi HC order, issues notice to Mahua in cash-for-query case

SC stays Delhi HC order, issues notice to Mahua in cash-for-query case

HC had held that separate sanctions for filing of chargesheet and initiating prosecution are not contemplated by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:49 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Image credit/File photo
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The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a part of the Delhi High Court’s order quashing the sanction granted by the Lokpal to the CBI to file a chargesheet against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.
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A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Moitra, the CBI and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal's petition challenging the December 19, 2025 high court order that set aside the Lokpal’s decision to grant sanction to the probe agency to file a chargesheet against the TMC MP in the case.

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The high court had held that separate sanctions for the filing of a charge sheet and initiating prosecution are not contemplated by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

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"The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the high court had said in para 89 of that judgement.

Staying the directions contained in para 89 of the high court judgment, the top court issued notices on petitions related to powers and procedures enumerated under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, 2013.

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Moitra is accused of asking questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from a businessman.

The high court verdict had come on Moitra’s petition challenging the November 12, 2025 order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file the chargesheet against her. The Lokpal then moved the top court after the high court set aside its order.

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