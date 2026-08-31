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Home / India / SC stays proceedings in FIR against Uttarakhand gym operator Deepak Kumar

SC stays proceedings in FIR against Uttarakhand gym operator Deepak Kumar

FIR was lodged against Deepak after he confronted some Bajrang Dal workers in Kotdwar objecting to a Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, naming his shop ‘Baba’

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings on an FIR lodged in Uttarakhand against Kotdwar gym operator Deepak Kumar, who hit headlines as ‘Mohammad Deepak’ after a video of his face off with Bajrang Dal workers went viral on social media in January.

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The FIR was lodged against Deepak after he confronted some Bajrang Dal workers in Kotdwar objecting to a Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, naming his shop ‘Baba’.

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The order came from a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta which asked the Uttarakhand Government and others to respond to his petition challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s March 20 order rejecting his plea seeking police protection and initiating action against police officers for “biased” conduct.

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The high court had also directed the parties not to make any comments related to the incident on social media so that public sentiments were not provoked.

Staying the high court order, it posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

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On behalf of Deepak, senior counsel AM Singhvi submitted, “How can a good samaritan be subjected to this kind of a complaint?”

Deepak had urged the high court to order a departmental inquiry against police officers for their alleged biased conduct in providing police security to him and his family.

However, the state government accused Deepak of concealing crucial facts, including police protection having been given to him until March 13 and that two FIRs were filed on his complaint. The high court was told that Deepak did not face any threat.

Three separate cases have been filed in the matter by the Kotdwar police.

The first case was filed against 30-40 unidentified people involved in the protest against the shopkeeper for allegedly disturbing public peace, obstructing government work, and manhandling police officers.

Deepak had moved the high court seeking quashing of an FIR against him for alleged rioting, causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. He wanted an FIR against those responsible for the alleged hate speech, police protection for himself and his family, and a departmental inquiry against police officers for alleged partisan conduct.

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