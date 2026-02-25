DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Supreme Court stays trial in ED case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Supreme Court stays trial in ED case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged repetitive summons issued to him by ED

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in money laundering case registered against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Advertisement

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the plea of Soren in which he had sought quashing of the case.

Advertisement

In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.

Advertisement

Soren has challenged the recent Jharkhand High Court's decision refusing to quash the case against him.

On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the JMM leader.

Advertisement

The ED had filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued by it in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts