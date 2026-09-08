SC takes cognisance of Satya Niketan building collapse; to take it up on Thursday

Taking cognisance of the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi that has claimed seven lives and left several others injured, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up the matter on September 10.

A Bench led by Justice A Amanullah turned down Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request to allow the issue to be dealt with by the Delhi High Court which was seized of a PIL on the instant case.

Advertisement

"We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan India basis. We may get it (PIL pending in Delhi HC) transferred here (to SC). We will take it the day after tomorrow," the Bench said.

Advertisement

Terming the incident as “horrific,” Mehta tried to convince the Bench that it needed to be handled independently and that the high court had taken it in right earnest.

"It is a horrific incident. Our hearts go for children and parents. A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court. We can file a transfer petition but I am pointing out the order that was passed," Mehta said and went on to read out the high court’s order.

Advertisement

The high court has ordered the MCD to conduct a high-level inquiry to find out if the building had valid construction permissions and to identify officials responsible for any lapses, he said

However, the Bench – which also included Justice R Mahadevan – said it would get the PIL pending in the high court transferred to it.

"This has been taken in right earnest but it is overlapping. We will take it the day after tomorrow and then probably we may make the transfer here. We already have something in mind. It will have to be pan India basis", Justice Amanullah told Mehta

The issue was brought to the notice of the Bench by senior advocate and court-appointed amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha who wanted the matter to be taken up urgently.

"In view of the recent tragic incident… It's a very serious issue. We have inspected, completed and the last inspection is today at 2:30 pm," Sinha told the Bench.

In his report filed in the top court, Sinha referred to the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse and sought directions for a time-bound inspection and safety audit of paying guest (PG) accommodations, private hostels and other student housing facilities across the national capital.

The Satya Niketan incident needed to be examined in the larger context of the concentration of PG accommodations and private hostels around colleges and universities in Delhi, he said, pointing out that such establishments often operated from residential properties with additions, alterations or changes in land use.

The proposed safety audit would include verification of sanctioned building plans, the actual number of floors, basement construction and alterations, permissible land use, structural safety, fire-safety compliance, entry and exit routes, and whether any property is in a dangerous or ruinous condition, he submitted

The Delhi Police have arrested the collapsed building’s owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh and the MCD has suspended five officials, including its South Zone Deputy Commissioner.

Expressing serious concern over widespread violations of building regulations and alleged failure of municipal authorities to prevent unauthorised constructions, the top court had on March 25 ordered a pan-India inquiry into the misuse of residential properties and illegal land-use conversions.

On July 9, the Bench had constituted a committee to inspect buildings in Lajpat Nagar, Saket and Malviya Nagar. The inspection was completed on September 3 and the committee as said to have found certain buildings in Saidulajab, Saket and Lajpat Nagar to be in an unsafe condition.