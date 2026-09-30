SC takes exception to abrupt deletion of case concerning deputation of IPS officers to CAPFs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took exception to the abrupt delisting of a contempt case concerning the deputation of IPS officers to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on Tuesday from a Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Atul Chandurkar without informing the judges about it.

A Special Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Bhuyan, which briefly heard the matter, also expressed displeasure over the fact that a government law officer mentioned the matter before CJI Surya Kant without informing other parties and got it abruptly deleted from the original Bench and had it posted before a Special Bench.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati apologised to the Bench for the lapse, even as the hearing witnessed heated exchange on judicial propriety.

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As directed by the original Bench of Justice Bhuyan and Justice Chandurkar on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Registry filed a note explaining the sudden delisting of the matter.

“A mention was made to list the petitions before one bench. The matter was inadvertently listed on 29th. However, directions were received from CJI to list the matter before a special bench,” Justice Misra read out the note even as he said the Registry could have informed this fact to the Bench.

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“How do they mention it behind our back? This is a question of institutional credibility. I want to ask... A matter which was listed... When we are waiting for it to come up, it suddenly gets plucked off the Registry? And we are left off guard?” senior counsel Shyam Divan, representing one of the parties, wondered.

“You should have informed them that… They were taken by surprise. This information ought to have been given to the Bench,” the Bench told Bhati who said, “I apologise... It’s my mistake.”

“I also apologise,” said the Solicitor General even as he insisted that the contempt case could not be divorced from the petition challenging the validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026 that allowed the continued deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels in the CAPF.

Mehta urged the Bench to take up the contempt petition along with the petition challenging the validity of the Act that was notified in April 2026.

Now both the matters will be heard by the Special Bench of Justice Misra and Justice Bhuyan on October 15 at 2 pm.

On May 23, 2025, the Supreme Court further ruled that Group A executive cadre officers of the CAPFs constitute organised Group A services for all purposes. It also directed the Centre to progressively reduce IPS deputation in the CAPFs up to the level of Inspectors General (IGs) over the next two years. The top court had directed the Centre to conduct a time-bound cadre review within six months.

As 46 IPC officers got deputed at senior levels in various CAPFs since its May 23, 2025 direction to progressively reduce such deputations in two years, the Supreme Court on September 2 asked the Union Home Secretary to explain the reasons for bringing IPS officers on deputation to CAPFs.

On August 4, the top court had issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026 that allowed the continued deputation of IPS officers at senior levels in the CAPF.