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Home / India / SC takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi-NCR rape incidents; draws parallel with 2012 Nirbhaya case

SC takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi-NCR rape incidents; draws parallel with 2012 Nirbhaya case

A Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala says expressing solidarity isn’t enough; need to fix accountability

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:05 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court said these incidents starkly highlight failure of law enforcement. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of recent cases of rape in Delhi-NCR, including sexual assault on a minor in a moving sleeper bus in Delhi.

“One cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012,” a Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala said, adding that expressing solidarity was not enough.

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“What’s necessary is fixing of accountability,” it said, ordering registration of a suo motu case on this issue.

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“These incidents starkly highlight a failure of law enforcement. Public spaces including parks, buses, cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk due to lack of illumination, poor surveillance and other administrative facilities,” said the Bench which also included Justice K Vinod Chandran.

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