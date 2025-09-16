DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SC takes suo motu cognisance of discharge of industrial waste in Rajasthan’s Jojari river

SC takes suo motu cognisance of discharge of industrial waste in Rajasthan’s Jojari river

The bench said drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals        
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the discharge of industrial waste in Jojari river in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the discharge of industrial waste, primarily from textile and other factories, in the river was affecting hundreds of villages.

The bench said due to this, the drinking water was not potable there for humans as well as animals.

Advertisement

It said this was affecting the health and other ecosystems there.

“This court is taking suo motu cognisance with respect to river Marudhara Jojari, Rajasthan, where a lot of industrial waste primarily from textile and tile factories is being discharged making hundreds of villages and the drinking water for animals and humans both not potable,” the top court said.

Advertisement

The bench said the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for passing appropriate orders regarding follow up action.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts