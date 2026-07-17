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Home / India / SC takes suo motu cognisance of matter regarding access to life-saving medicines

SC takes suo motu cognisance of matter regarding access to life-saving medicines

The matter relates to a woman in Kerala, who was suffering from breast cancer and had moved the state high court challenging the exorbitant prices of medicines

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Friday took on its own cognisance of a matter regarding access to life-saving medicines and judicial expediency in issues pertaining right to life.

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The matter relates to a woman in Kerala, who was suffering from breast cancer and had moved the state high court challenging the exorbitant prices of medicines for treatment. She died during the pendency of the plea in the high court.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that the matter was pending in the Kerala High Court concerning the affordability of patented cancer drugs.

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The top court issued notice in the matter while asking the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court to ensure expeditious disposal of the matter before it.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the petitioner, who had filed plea before the high court, has passed away.

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The petition before the high court was originally filed in 2022 by the patient from Ernakulam.

Following her death, the high court decided to continue the proceedings suo motu, recognising the larger public interest involved, and retitled the case as 'In Re Exorbitant Pricing of Life Saving Patented Medicines'.

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