Supreme Court to consider open court review on same-sex marriage verdict

New Delhi, November 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider granting an open court hearing to petitioners seeking review of a Constitution Bench verdict refusing to recognise same-sex marriages in India.

Procedure regarding review petitions Review petitions are generally heard “in chamber” — and not in an open court — by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. In exceptional cases, the top court allows open court hearing.

“I have not examined the (review) petition. Let me circulate it (among Constitution Bench judges)… We will look at it and decide,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi after he mentioned the matter.

“All agree that there is discrimination... If there is discrimination then there has to be a remedy. Lives of a large number of people depend… We have urged for an open court hearing. It’s to be listed on November 28… We are seeking an open court hearing,” Rohatgi submitted.

Holding that there’s no fundamental right to marry, the Supreme Court had on October 17 refused to allow same-sex marriages in India even as it directed the Centre to set up a high-powered committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions. A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI Chandrachud had unanimously turned down petitions seeking to allow same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it’s for Parliament to effect changes in the law for validating such unions.

There were four judgments — one each pronounced by CJI Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice Hima Kohli had agreed with Justice Bhat. In their verdicts, the judges had agreed on certain issues and differed on others.

As Justice Bhat retired last month, the Bench will have to be re-constituted by the CJI in his administrative capacity before the review petitions are taken up for hearing — either “in chamber” or in an “open court”.

