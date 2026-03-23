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Home / India / SC to examine if women can be stripped of religious identity after interfaith marriage

SC to examine if women can be stripped of religious identity after interfaith marriage

Bench heard preliminary submissions made by senior counsel Shayam Divan on behalf of the petitioner, who has challenged the constitutional validity of Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat's constitution

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Can a Parsi woman be stripped of her religious identity if she chooses to marry a man of another faith?

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"We are issuing the notice. There is a similar plea with the important question of law," a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Monday as it decided to examine the constitutional challenge involving gender discrimination within religious personal laws.

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The Bench asked the Centre, Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Maharashtra government, and the Charity Commissioner on the plea filed by Dina Budhraja.

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The Bench heard preliminary submissions made by senior counsel Shayam Divan on behalf of the petitioner, who has challenged the constitutional validity of Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat's constitution.

The rule strips Parsi women of their religious identity and access to religious institutions such as the Agyari (Fire Temple) upon marrying a non-Parsi. However, the rule does not apply the same sanctions to Parsi men who marry outside the community, the petitioner alleged.

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