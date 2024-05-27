Supreme Court to hear BJP’s plea against High Court order on poll ads

New Delhi, May 26
The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the BJP’s petition challenging a Calcutta High Court order restraining the saffron party from publishing alleged derogatory advertisements against the TMC and its leaders during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll as they violated the model code of conduct.
The BJP’s petition is listed before a Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan on May 27.
The top court had on Friday agreed to consider the BJP’s petition after it was mentioned before a Vacation Bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi for urgent listing.
A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court had on May 22 refused to interfere with a single-judge order restraining the BJP from publishing ‘derogatory’ advertisements against the TMC and its leaders, saying “Lakshman Rekha” should not be crossed and there should not be any personal attacks.
