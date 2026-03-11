DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SC to hear Centre’s plea against HC verdict on ‘fake news’ rules

SC to hear Centre’s plea against HC verdict on ‘fake news’ rules

Notices issued to Kunal Kamra, Editors Guild, others

article_Author
Satya Prakash
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:50 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Centre’s plea against the Bombay High Court verdict that struck down Rule 3 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Rules, 2023, which empowered the government to establish Fact Check Units (FCUs) to regulate ‘fake news’.

Advertisement

The top court, however, refused to stay the 2024 Bombay High Court verdict, which not only struck down the amended Information Technology rules but also termed them “unconstitutional”.

Advertisement

Terming it an issue of “paramount importance”, the Supreme Court issued notices to the original petitioners, including stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association and the Association of Indian Magazines, among others, asking them to respond to the Centre’s petition within four weeks.

Advertisement

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it would lay down the law on the issue.

“The way some of these platforms are acting. See some of the laid-out examples… How dangerous are these? I am not naming any individual but such news can damage the reputation of the institution as well. Clear demarcated guidelines are needed,” the CJI said, adding that even the Army and the police were not spared from fake news.

Advertisement

The top court, however, said it was not much of an issue with the print media.

As per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023, social media intermediaries would lose their ‘safe harbour’ protection if they failed to take down content flagged as ‘fake’ by FCUs.

In a setback to the Centre, the Bombay High Court in September 2024 struck down the amended Information Technology (IT) rules under which it had proposed to set up a fact-checking unit (FCU) to identify fake and false content on social media.

Terming the IT Amendment Rules, 2023, which amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, “vague and unconstitutional”, the high court said the provision could have a “chilling effect” on individuals and social media intermediaries.

“The expression ‘fake or false or misleading’ in the absence of it being defined is vague and overbroad and hence liable to be struck down,” it said. The amended rules violated several constitutional provisions, including Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and Article 19(1)(g) (freedom to practise any profession), the HC said.

The high court declared unconstitutional Rule 3(1)(b)(5) — dealing with the establishment of the FCU, which was supposed to flag misleading or false online content concerning the government.

“If it was found that the impugned (challenged) rule was also vague and broad without any guiding principle to indicate the areas it sought to encompass, the possibility of such a chilling effect being felt would be an additional ground to hold it invalid,” the HC said.

It said Rule 3(1)(b)(5) sought to restrict the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) by seeking to place restrictions that were not in consonance with Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

While Article 19(1)(a) grants the freedom of speech and expression, Article 19(2) allows the government or the legislature to impose “reasonable restrictions” on various grounds on this freedom.

“Under the right to freedom of speech and expression, there is no further ‘right to the truth’, nor is it the responsibility of the state to ensure that the citizens are entitled only to ‘information’ that is not fake or false or misleading as identified by the FCU,” the HC said, adding, “The same is impermissible through the mode of delegated legislation.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts