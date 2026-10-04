SC to hear on Monday PILs seeking to restrain Gyanesh Kumar from functioning as CEC

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear PILs seeking to restrain Gyanesh Kumar from functioning as the CEC in the wake of reports that 14 decisions were taken in the name of the Election Commission between October 2025 and August 2026 ignoring objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant will take up the PILs filed by Rakesh Kumar Singh and advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi challenging the decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly made by CEC Kumar without the concurrence of Sandhu and Joshi.

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Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh has urged the top court to declare that decisions vested in the Election Commission cannot be taken unilaterally by the CEC.

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He wanted the court to issue a direction to Kumar to show under what authority he has acted, and continues to act as though he was individually entitled to exercise the collective decision-making power vested by Article 324 of the Constitution in the Election Commission.

The PIL demanded the CEC’s suspension pending adjudication, production of the poll panel’s original records and constitution of an independent Judicial Inquiry Commission/SIT headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

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Singh cited Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

According to Section 18 (1), “The Election Commission may, by unanimous decision, regulate the procedure for transaction of its business and also allocation of its business amongst the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.”

Section 18 (2) states that “All business of the Election Commission shall, as far as possible, be transacted unanimously, and if the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners differ in opinion on any matter, such matter shall be decided according to the opinion of the majority.”

This is the second petition in the Supreme Court against CEC Kumar. Amid ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission, earlier another PIL was filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi seeking criminal prosecution of Kumar over the alleged violations of statutory duties during the SIR exercise.

Tripathi demanded a judicial inquiry or a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged deletion of 13 crore voters from electoral rolls during the SIR. He urged the top court to declare that decisions, guidelines and software modifications undertaken by Kumar allegedly without the concurrence of the two Election Commissioners unconstitutional and void.