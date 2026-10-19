SC to hear Pinarayi Vijayan’s petition against FIR in CMRL bribery case on October 21

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday take up former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s petition challenging a Kerala High Court order to register an FIR in the Rs 278-crore CMRL bribery case.

The matter will come up for hearing before a Vacation Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana which will also hear pleas filed by his daughter and son-in-law against the direction for lodging an FIR in the case.

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Expressing apprehension of imminent arrest, the petitions have sought a stay on vigilance proceedings in the case and protection from any coercive action.

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On October 16, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra had mentioned the matter before a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant for an urgent hearing. Appearing for Vijayan, he mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing, saying the 82-year-old leader faced the possibility of arrest.

The CJI had said he would explore the possibility of constituting a Bench during the Dussehra vacation, subject to the availability of judges.

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The 82-year-old CPI(M) leader is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had on October 15 rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge’s October 9 order, holding that “an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR”.

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals before the division bench, had submitted that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.

The high court on October 9 directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the state police.

The ED had sought registration of a case based on evidence gathered during its investigation and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.