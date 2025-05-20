DT
Home / India / SC to hear plea on FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row. A Bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Justice Yashwant Varma
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submission of lawyer and petitioner Mathews Nedumpara, and said that if defects are cured then it can be listed for hearing Tuesday.

“It can be listed tomorrow if defects (in the petition) are cured,” the CJI said. Nedumpara said he would remove defects, if any, from the petition and urged the bench that it be listed on Wednesday as he is unavailable on Tuesday. The Bench agreed to list it on Wednesday provided defects are cured.

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had nudged Justice Varma to resign. The then CJI wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Justice Varma refused to resign. The petition, filed by Nedumpara and three others, called for immediate initiation of criminal proceedings.

