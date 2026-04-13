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Home / India / SC to hear pleas on SIR in West Bengal today

SC to hear pleas on SIR in West Bengal today

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, which is going to the polls later this month.

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The matter would be heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which had on April 10 agreed to take up on April 13 a fresh petition along with other pending petitions challenging the freezing of electoral rolls by the Election Commission ahead of the Assembly elections to be held on April 23 and April 29.

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The poll panel had frozen and finalised the electoral rolls on April 9 for the Assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase. It means that no person whose name has been deleted in the SIR can be added to the voters’ list for the ensuing Assembly polls.

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The Bench will also hear the suo motu case related to the ‘gherao’ and illegal confinement of seven judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise in Malda district of the state.

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