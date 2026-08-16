SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea against HC order on petition alleging disproportionate assets on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday take up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which directed the CBI and ED to verify the allegations of disproportionate assets against him.

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The matter is listed before a Bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant on August 17.

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Rahul Gandhi has moved the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to verify the allegations levelled by a BJP worker that the Leader of Opposition was holding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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Expressing dissatisfaction with the CBI’s response, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench on July 20 had directed the agency’s senior officer to personally file a fresh affidavit detailing the progress made in the probe into the allegations of disproportionate assets against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The high court had also observed that if, during the course of its inquiry into the allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) comes across material and documents indicating any illegality, it would be free to proceed further in accordance with law.

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The high court was hearing a plea that sought an investigation by the CBI and the ED into allegations of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader. The order was passed after an in-chamber hearing lasting nearly two hours in the criminal writ petition filed by Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir.

Vignesh, a BJP worker, had earlier filed pleas alleging that the Congress leader holds dual citizenship.

The high court had noted that the affidavit filed by the CBI was not in compliance with its earlier order and did not adequately explain the progress made on the complaint submitted by the petitioner against Gandhi related to his assets.

It had directed the joint director or the head of the concerned zone at the CBI’s Anti-Corruption headquarters in New Delhi to personally file a fresh affidavit before the next hearing, detailing the progress made in the matter.

Treating the matter as part-heard, the Bench had fixed August 20 as the next date of hearing.

The high court had also granted four weeks’ time to the Union Government to file detailed counter affidavits on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training, the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. It had directed that the entire case record continues to remain in a sealed cover in the safe custody of the senior registrar, in terms of its earlier orders.