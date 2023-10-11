 SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR : The Tribune India

  • India
  • SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR
Tackling winter choke

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 10

Ahead of the onset of winter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps taken to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR that virtually turns into a gas chamber due to stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi.

Told to look into pet coke issues

  • Commission for Air Quality Mgmt asked to consider issues related to distribution of polluting petroleum coke used by industries
  • A ‘holistic view’ has to be taken to strike a balance between needs of industries and imperatives of clean environment, the SC says
  • The SC has posted the matter for further hearing on October 31 when it will consider the CAQM’s report

“We call upon the CAQM to submit urgently a report as to the steps being taken for control of air pollution in and around the capital,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said after amicus curiae Aparajita Singh highlighted the problem of stubble burning leading to air pollution that worsens during October- November. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 31 when it would consider CAQM’s report. Earlier, Singh submitted the CAQM should be asked to submit a report on measures taken to check pollution, particularly stubble burning.

The top court also asked the CAQM to consider issues related to distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke used by industries, saying a “holistic view” had to be taken to strike a balance between the needs of industries and imperatives of a clean environment. Headed by a Secretary-rank officer, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas was notified on November 6, 2020.

#Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

2
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
Amritsar

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

5
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

6
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

7
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

8
Patiala

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

9
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

10
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam