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Home / India / SC urged to urgently hear pleas against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class IX

SC urged to urgently hear pleas against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class IX

The counsel contended there are neither enough teachers nor books to implement the CBSE policy

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:17 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court was on Tuesday urged to list for urgent hearing the pleas challenging the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students.

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Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners, requested a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the pleas be heard either on Wednesday or Thursday as students are left in the lurch and the academic session has already started.

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The counsel contended there are neither enough teachers nor books to implement the CBSE policy.

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"We will see," the CJI said.

The apex court had earlier sought responses from the Centre, NCERT and the CBSE on two fresh pleas challenging the education board's policy.

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It had listed the pleas for hearing on July 29.

The Centre, CBSE and the NCERT, in their separate affidavits, had strongly defended the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's three-language framework, saying it is essential for promoting "multilingualism and national integration".

They had sought the dismissal of pleas filed against the three-language policy adopted in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country.

In an earlier hearing, a senior lawyer had alleged that the CBSE was implementing unlawful circulars which are against the RTE (Right to Education) Act.

"They are imposing languages without alternatives," he had said.

Prior to this, the top court had asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to submit a report on the logistical preparedness of the CBSE to implement the decision.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for petitioner Yashica Bhandari Jain and others, submitted that a nationwide circular has been issued by the CBSE, which states that the students have to study three languages from the next academic year.

According to a circular issued by the CBSE, the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

"In order to adequately address the competencies envisaged at the Secondary Stage, these textbooks will be supplemented with one appropriate local or state literary material, selected by schools, such as short stories, poems, or nonfiction works," the board had said.

It added that detailed guidelines regarding the selection and pedagogical use of supplementary literary material would be issued by June 15.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular said.

The board said till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class 10 level.

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