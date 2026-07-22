DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SCBA Prez Vikas Singh writes to Modi, Shah; seeks judicial probe into police action on student protesters

SCBA Prez Vikas Singh writes to Modi, Shah; seeks judicial probe into police action on student protesters

Demands time-bound inquiry headed by a judge of the Supreme Court to examine the unprovoked nature of police force on protesters

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Reuters
Advertisement

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a judicial inquiry into the alleged use of disproportionate force by the police during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ protests by students and lawyers at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

In his six-page letter, Singh sought immediate action against the police officers who allegedly used “unprovoked and disproportionate” lathi-charge on peaceful protesters, resulting in injuries to students, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel.

Advertisement

He demanded a time-bound inquiry headed by a judge of the Supreme Court to examine the unprovoked nature of police force on protesters, and investigate larger issues of paper leaks and immediate suspension of the Police Commissioner in Delhi.

Advertisement

Singh sought immediate suspension of the Delhi Police Commissioner to facilitate a fair inquiry, registration of FIRs against officials allegedly responsible for the use of force, and fixation of administrative accountability on the Ministry of Education for repeated lapses in safeguarding the integrity of competitive examinations.

“I address this representation with profound concern over a dual administrative collapse that strikes at the core of our constitutional democracy: the unlawful and disproportionate police violence inflicted upon peaceful student assemblies, and the failure of state machinery in conducting various national examinations fairly,” he said.

Advertisement

The suppression of protesters via government machinery, including using force against those providing medical and humanitarian aid, and journalists documenting violations, signifies a “terrifying” collapse of executive restraints and a complete breakdown of constitutional order, the SCBA President said.

Citing media reports and eyewitness accounts, Singh alleged that police personnel struck protesters on the head, used excessive force, deployed tear gas indiscriminately, and dismantled hunger strike, and assaulted journalists and doctors attending to the injured.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts