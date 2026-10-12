SCBA, SCAORA condemn Keralam Congress’s call for CJI Surya Kant’s resignation

Hours after a Keralam Congress social media post demanded Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s resignation, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have condemned it, saying such remarks belittled the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

“Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” read the Congress’s Keralam unit post on X. The party quickly deleted the controversial post and removed the person responsible for it.

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However, in a resolution dated October 12, 2026, the SCBA said, “Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.”

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Maintaining that every person has the opportunity to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with law, the SCBA called upon its members and all other individuals to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) too decried the statement seeking CJI Kant’s resignation.

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“Public statements seeking the resignation of the head of the judiciary risk undermining the dignity of the office and public confidence in the institution,” read a SCAORA resolution dated October 12, 2026.

“The judicial process must be allowed to function independently, without pressure or interference,” it said, urging all concerned to respect the independence of the judiciary and maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

Maintaining that the judiciary is a constitutional institution entrusted with upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of citizens, SCAORA said any grievance concerning judicial functioning must be raised through appropriate legal and constitutional channels.