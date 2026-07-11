SCBA, SCAORA condemn litigant’s abusive conduct in SC; seek action to uphold court’s dignity

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have condemned the incident in which a litigant allegedly hurled abuses, threw papers and created a ruckus inside a courtroom during proceedings before a Bench of Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe.

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Terming the litigant’s conduct as “abusive and disrespectful”, the SCBA stressed that the dignity and majesty of the court must be respected at all times.

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“The dignity and majesty of the court must be respected at all times. Any attempt to abuse, threaten or disrupt judicial proceedings is wholly unacceptable and strikes at the very foundation of the administration of justice. Such conduct must be dealt with firmly and strictly in accordance with law,” the SCBA said.

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The SCAORA too has strongly condemned the abusive conduct of the litigant, saying such incidents undermined the dignity of the judiciary and the administration of justice.

On Friday, one Prabal Pratap from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, a petitioner-in-person, was forcibly removed from the top court after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

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The SCAORA said its executive committee has taken “serious note” of the incident. “The Executive Committee respectfully urges that appropriate action, in accordance with law, be taken in such cases to uphold the dignity and authority of the court and to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” read the statement.

“While placing on record its deep appreciation for the magnanimity, patience and restraint demonstrated by the court, the committee underscores that such judicial grace and forbearance must not be misconstrued as a lack of authority or resolve,” it said.

The unruly litigant was immediately overpowered and removed him from the courtroom by security personnel and the court proceedings continued normally.

Displaying magnanimity, the Bench said, “We, however, considering the condition of the petitioner above named, do not propose to take any action against him.”

The Bench dismissed his petition challenging an April 2026 Allahabad High Court verdict, saying there was no good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment/order(s).”